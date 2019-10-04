Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSE:SBB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as low as $1.77. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 75,548 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.60 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a market cap of $528.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inletthat covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

