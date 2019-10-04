Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

RUSHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RUSHA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,946. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $45.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 453,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 33.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28,261 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

