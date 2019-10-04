RPS Group (LON:RPS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 131 ($1.71) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RPS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.40 ($2.12).

RPS traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 126 ($1.65). 63,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,098. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. RPS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 227 ($2.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $292.91 million and a PE ratio of 12.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

In related news, insider John Douglas bought 17,767 shares of RPS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £24,873.80 ($32,502.03).

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

