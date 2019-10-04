ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROYMY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

