Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON: RBS):

10/1/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27).

9/20/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/13/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

9/13/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 265 ($3.46).

9/12/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/10/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

9/6/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 290 ($3.79).

9/4/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/29/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 210 ($2.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 201 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 246 ($3.21).

8/15/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 260 ($3.40).

8/15/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 265 ($3.46). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 360 ($4.70).

8/5/2019 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of RBS stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 195.10 ($2.55). 9,338,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion and a PE ratio of 8.56.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.