Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,174 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.45% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $29,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,501,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 157,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period.

Shares of URTH stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,269. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $74.72 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.