Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.23% of LegacyTexas Financial Group worth $24,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 95,766.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,007,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,018,000 after buying an additional 1,006,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,789,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 1,319.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 384,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles D. Eikenberg sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $78,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott A. Almy sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $60,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTXB traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.60. 2,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.54.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.05 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.88 to $41.78 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

