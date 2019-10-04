Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409,453 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.02% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $27,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 111,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Fis Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 542,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 47,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $27.98. 13,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $29.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.