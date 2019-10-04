Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 87,292 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.25% of PTC worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 631.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,500,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,423 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at $80,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after acquiring an additional 751,495 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 85.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,250,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,279,000 after acquiring an additional 576,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in PTC by 36.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,995,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,124,000 after acquiring an additional 530,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,783.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,836. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTC. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

