Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,602 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $28,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,116. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.