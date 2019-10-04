Royal Bank of Canada Has $25.61 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $25,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 8,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,882. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $612.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

