Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.91 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.31% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $24,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4,979.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,924,270 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,324,000 after buying an additional 1,886,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,555,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,355,000 after buying an additional 562,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,496,000 after buying an additional 337,396 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $21,950,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 269,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $208.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.43.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $124.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,116. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $168.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $534.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 32.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Sohn sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $98,481.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,713.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $600,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

