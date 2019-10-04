Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.85. 8,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,394. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.69.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.