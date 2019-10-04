Royal Bank of Canada Buys 140,044 Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,044 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ENI were worth $29,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in E. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ENI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 16,757 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of ENI by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENI alerts:

E stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.22. 10,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,480. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). ENI had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eni SpA will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.9545 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Santander raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni SpA (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.