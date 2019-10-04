Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 92 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,590 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after purchasing an additional 487,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 430,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 278,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.86.

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,102 shares of company stock worth $5,414,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $165.92. 15,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,991. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.00 and a 1-year high of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

