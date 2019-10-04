Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $798,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000.

VTI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $146.59. The company had a trading volume of 144,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,844. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

