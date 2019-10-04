Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys Shares of 1,064 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 857.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,050 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,354,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,429 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock worth $14,713,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $102.05. 75,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,406. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

