Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 1,424 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,086,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $28,252,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

LLY stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 863,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.59. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

