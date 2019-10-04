RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 217.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLJ. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

RLJ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,820. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

