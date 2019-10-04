River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 248,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Resource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Resource stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Quest Resource Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

