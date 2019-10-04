River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.35. The company had a trading volume of 197,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

