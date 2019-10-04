River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes $810,000 Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,877 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Scientific Games by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Scientific Games by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGMS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, Director Ronald O. Perelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 45,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $1,093,603.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 350,000 shares of company stock worth $7,643,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.74. 53,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. Scientific Games Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 2.23.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.67 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

