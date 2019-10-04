River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 7,572 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 44.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter worth about $595,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter worth about $6,859,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $133.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.59. 428,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,191. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $28,677.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

