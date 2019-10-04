River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.21% of Manitex International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Manitex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Manitex International by 38.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTX opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Manitex International Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $60.97 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MNTX shares. ValuEngine raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other news, CEO Steve Filipov purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

