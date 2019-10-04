River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 209,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONDK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,079.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

ONDK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,232. The company has a market capitalization of $246.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. On Deck Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 7.85%. On Deck Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

