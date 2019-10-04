River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth $1,236,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,809,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

In other news, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

