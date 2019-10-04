River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Friedman Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 125,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

FRD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,988. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a 0.04000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

