River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.88% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.1% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

CEMI stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CEMI shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

