River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $6,811,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 6.3% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 425,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 517.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares by 174.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JNUG opened at $62.17 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

