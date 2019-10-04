River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $714,000 in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of TransMedics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,820,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,059,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,957,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ TMDX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 6,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,271. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 6.82. TransMedics Group Inc has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.