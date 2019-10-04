River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $483,000 in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of CXO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 204,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In related news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,994.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

