River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.29 Million in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Ferro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 386.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 523,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 940.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 332,410 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 44.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 61,205 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOE. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $525,600. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

FOE opened at $11.23 on Thursday. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

