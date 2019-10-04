River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788,867 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daily Journal Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Bank of America by 35.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $239,996,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 27,064,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $258.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

