River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,728,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 546,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,460 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

AXDX opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $877.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.75. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 170.47% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

