Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTTR opened at $0.27 on Monday. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

