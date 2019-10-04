Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $51.37

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $51.37. Rio Tinto shares last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 3,017,786 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Renaissance Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.77.
The company has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.96.
About Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
