RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 281,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.35. 3,458,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,249,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

