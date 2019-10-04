RFG Advisory LLC Takes $239,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

EWL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,216. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

