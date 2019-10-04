RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,408 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 107,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,582. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

