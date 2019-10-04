RFG Advisory LLC Invests $322,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $5,184,000.

Shares of CWB stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 147,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,065. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

