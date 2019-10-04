RFG Advisory LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

RTN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $209.18.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Buckingham Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

