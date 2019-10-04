RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,982 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,109,000 after acquiring an additional 650,643 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 15,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 395,182 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $162.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

