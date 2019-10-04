RFG Advisory LLC Buys 340 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $25,172,163 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.08. 8,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.