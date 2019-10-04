RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 7,831 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 12.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,976,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,584 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 65.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,651,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,733,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 211,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $39,980,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 265,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,752.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,702.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 240,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,703,044. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 117.72% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.