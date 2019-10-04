Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of LON RBG traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 66 ($0.86). 136,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and a P/E ratio of -13.20. Revolution Bars Group has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.70).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

