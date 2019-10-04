Reviewing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and TapImmune (NYSE:TPIV)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) and TapImmune (NASDAQ:TPIV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of TapImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TapImmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and TapImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 5 13 5 0 2.00 TapImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus target price of $10.59, indicating a potential upside of 51.73%.

Profitability

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and TapImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -21.94% 16.04% 4.07% TapImmune N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and TapImmune’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $18.85 billion 0.40 -$2.15 billion $2.80 2.49 TapImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TapImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats TapImmune on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

TapImmune Company Profile

TapImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops peptide and gene-based immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease. The company offers TPIV100/110 Peptide vaccine, which has completed phase I human clinical trials, used for the treatment of HER2/neu+ breast cancer; and TPIV200 Peptide vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of folate alpha/triple-negative breast and ovarian cancer. It also focuses on developing PolyStart, a DNA expression technology, which is in pre-clinical stage to enhance the function of killer T-cells (CD8+) and helper T-cells (CD4+) applied in prime and boost vaccine methodology. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

