Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Shares Down 9.2%

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59, 642,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 550,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $26.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,908.92% and a negative net margin of 153.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Restoration Robotics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restoration Robotics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 158,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

