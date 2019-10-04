Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Down 5.4%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.57, approximately 667,310 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,124,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

REZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,328,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,878,000 after buying an additional 1,182,110 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,082,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after buying an additional 639,881 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

