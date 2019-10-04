Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 140.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 206.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 804.4% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. 12,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

