Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,792. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

